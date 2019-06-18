John T. Brewer, of Weymouth, formerly of Hull, 75, passed away June 15, 2019. John was born in Boston, to the late George and Eleanor Brewer. He was a graduate of Boston Trade School and later began a career as a welder. John enjoyed gardening, keeping up with Boston sports teams, dancing and making people laugh. Beloved husband to Carol A. Brewer of Weymouth, he was the loving brother of Ann Picewick and her husband George of Braintree and the late William and George Brewer; bear brother-in-law of Gary Marston of Ky., and the late Robert and Paul Betts. Also the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will follow in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary