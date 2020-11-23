John "Jack" T. Curley formerly of Braintree passed away November 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Curley, father of Stephen Curley of Sunapee NH, John Curley Jr. and his wife Clare of Abington, Gregory Curley and his partner Diana Burkett of Saugus, David Curley of Quincy, and Janine Brady and her husband David of Duxbury. Jack was predeceased by son, Barry Curley and daughter in law Sarah Paine Curley, and sisters Dorothy Sweeney and June Regele. Jack leaves ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jack was born in Quincy, March 7, 1923 to John and Helen Curley and served in the Navy during World War II. After the war Jack was set up on a blind date with the woman who would become his wife of 62 years, and with whom he raised six children in Braintree. Jack owned and operated Hospital Hill Service, after retiring Jack and Lorraine traveled extensively enjoying the "Golden Years". They were long time members of the Neighborhood Club in Quincy, where many close friendships were made. In the later years, Jack and Lorraine made Bartlett Island in Marshfield their home where they enjoyed the view and the wonderful neighbors. Jack and Lorraine loved driving their beloved "Molly", an all original 1936 Ford Fordor, in the annual Quincy Christmas Parade, Nantucket's annual Daffodil Weekend and Heritage Plantation's car show. Jack was an active member of the Quincy Lions Club, giving his time and energy to their great causes, and was also a member of the International Toastmasters. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Osteogennis Imperfecta Foundation (oif.org
) or a charity of your choice
. In accordance with Covid-19 regulations, which require face coverings, social distancing and potential wait times due to limited occupancy, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral home, 86 Franklin Street (Rte. 37) Braintree, Wednesday, November 25, from 10-11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at the Church of St. Clare Braintree at 12 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery. For information and directions, or to leave condolences please visit www.mcmasterfh.com