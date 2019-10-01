|
John T. Doherty of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was 80. Born in Boston, he was raised in Dorchester and was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Sullivan) Doherty. John attended local schools and graduated from Boston College High School with the Class of 1956. Following high school, John continued his education at Boston College, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Physics. After college, John enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. He was honorably discharged on July 14, 1962. John's career was spent working as a computer programmer. For the majority of his career, John worked for the Foxborough Company. After over thirty years of service, he happily retired in 2001. In his spare time, John enjoyed reading, learning about history and studying various subjects. A proud lifelong student, he valued education and never stopped trying to learn new information or try new things. John enjoyed watching sports, both baseball and football, as well as history documentaries. He loved to travel and see new places. He and his wife called it their adventures and if they ever were lost, John would say, "We aren't lost, it's just an adventure!". One of his favorite places to travel to was Foxwoods. His other two favorite places, though more local, were the McKeon Post in Dorchester and Darcy's in Quincy. A family man, John's wife, children and grandchildren were the most important part of his life. They gave him much enjoyment and he loved being a father. John always attended his grandchildren's sporting events and enjoyed taking them for ice cream where he would enjoy his favorite coffee or strawberry milkshake. John was a gentle and patient person. He was known by his children's friends as "Mr. Mellow", because he was always very calm and wouldn't let the small things get to him. A humble man, John could laugh at himself when he was wrong or being silly about something. His strong will, intelligence, determination and loving demeanor is his legacy that continue through his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all the lives he touched. John was the beloved husband of Rose M. Doherty. The two married on September 7, 1963 at St. Margaret's Church in Dorchester. Together, they shared 56 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of John P. Doherty, Susan M. O'Reilly and her partner Chris Vassalli, Michael J. Doherty and his partner Kristie Huse, all of Quincy and Linda M. Vassalli and her husband Stephen of Braintree. John was the loving papa of Ashley, Justin, Shannon, Michael, Allison, Isaac, Victoria, Haley, Jacob and Jake. He was the dear brother of Mary Manseau and her husband Bill of Tewksbury, Joseph Doherty and his late wife Dianne of Weymouth, Paul Doherty and his wife Denise of Dorchester, Rita Marnell of Hanson, the late Frank Doherty and the late Daniel Doherty and his surviving wife Dianne of Georgia. John is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, October 2, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019