John T. "Jack" Meade, age 78, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 7, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. John was born and raised in Quincy, son of the late Dorothy M. (Cleaves) Meade. He had lived in Weymouth for twenty-four years, previously in Quincy. He was employed as a boilermaker and was a proud member of Local 29 for over twenty-five years. Jack was a motorcycle enthusiast, an avid reader, and enjoyed travelling. Most of all, Jack was dedicated to his family, especially to his three cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for fifty-nine years of Anne M. (Hallisey) Meade. Devoted father of John P. Meade and his wife Deborah of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Brianna, Patrick, and Katelyn Meade, all of Weymouth. One of four siblings, he was the brother of Paul D. Meade and his wife Betty of Randolph and predeceased by Patricia C. Holland and Claire E. Caporale. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, July 12, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Thursday 5-8 p.m. Interment private. For those who wish, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Meade family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and support staff on Pratt 5 at South Shore Hospital for their dedication and loving care for John. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 9, 2019