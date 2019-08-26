|
|
John Thomas Moore, 57, of Raynham, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was the husband of Michele (Cipriano) Moore. They were married for 11 years. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Mary's Square). John's funeral will begin on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:45 a.m., in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. Interment with military honors will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Johns memory can be made to: Too Broke Girls Dog Rescue, Attn: Sally, 101 McDowell Street, Laurens, SC, 29360 or visit: www.toobrokegirlsrescue.org For complete obituary, visit: www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019