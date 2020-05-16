|
John T. Muha of Seabrook, N.H. and Quincy, Mass.. passed away after a short illness on May 1, 2020 at the age of 82. The son of the late John and Helen Muha, and brother to the late Edward Muha, John is survived by his loving wife Muriel Bergin-Muha, his brother Kenneth Muha, his sons John Muha, Christopher Muha, and daughter Stacey Muha. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. John was born in Woonsocket, R.I. and grew up in Quincy Point, MA. He graduated from Quincy High School and Wentworth College. Growing up near the sea, John was an avid boater and later raced outboard lake boats throughout New England and Upstate New York, collecting several trophies along the way. He later started a successful yacht refinishing business that he operated throughout the late 60's and 70's in the old Hingham Shipyard. As a draftsman he started his career at General Dynamics in Quincy and continued working for several marine engineering firms throughout his 50 year career. Along the way he became an accomplished diver, performing field inspections on the numerous marine structures his firms were charged with. He spent the last 15 years of his career working for GZA and transitioned into site and soils testing for the construction industry before he retired at the age of 70. He spent his retirement years living in Plymouth, Mass., enjoying the ocean views from his home and caring for the numerous golden retrievers that he and Muriel raised. John and Muriel recently relocated to Seabrook, New Hampshire where he spent his final years again living by the sea. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020