John T. Pappas, of Weymouth, formerly of Plymouth and Quincy, passed away on April 21, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Hospital, Brockton, due to complications of COVID-19, at the age of 90. John was previously a patient at Care One Randolph. Born in Boston, on August 1, 1929 to the late Thomas and Demetra (Gianopoulos) Pappas, who owned and operated the United Diner. John was raised and educated in Weymouth, Class of 1946, where he was voted Class Actor. Shortly after high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Marie Corps, from 1946 | 1948, receiving the rank of Sergeant. John went on to pursue his passion of acting, attending the American Academy of Arts in New York City. He had the pleasure of preforming all over the country, from Hollywood to the Pasadena Playhouse in California to the Priscilla Beach Playhouse in Plymouth, where he acted alongside Dan Blocker, better known as Hoss on the television show Bonanza. John appeared in Variety Magazine and even had 20th Century Fox express interest in him. He later went back to school to further his education by receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Boston University and a Master of Education Degree and a Master of Arts Degree from Bridgewater State University. Upon graduating, he taught English in public school for many years in California, Brockton and Scituate. John was an amateur ranked tennis player and was a long-time member of Quincy Tennis Club, where he was the former club champion. John was a member of the Pembroke Gun Club, where he kept up his excellent marksmanship. He also owned numerous rental properties around the area. John will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Loving brother of William T. Pappas of E. Weymouth and the late Nicholas Pappas and Peter Pappas. John is also survived by many cousins and friends. Johns family honored and remembered his life privately at a graveside committal service in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main Street, Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020