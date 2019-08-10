|
|
John T. Sullivan, age 89, of Weymouth, a kind a gentle soul who will be sorely missed, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor C. (Keohane); loving brother of Teresa Henrikson of Abington; uncle of Lynne Henrikson of Brockton, Janice McCormack of Lakeville and Jo-Ann Noyes of West Bridgewater. He was a past member of the Eagles Club, the VFW Post, both of Weymouth. John was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Okinawa, Japan. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Sunday 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, E. Weymouth, Monday morning at 10:30. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 10, 2019