John Turner, age 74, of Rockland passed away Thursday November 21, 2019. John was born in Boston, then raised in Puerto Rico, Kansas, and Littleton, Mass. before attending high school in Weymouth. John also attended Northeastern University where he received a degree in mechanical engineering. He joined the Army Corps of Engineers where he served from 1968 -71 in Vietnam. After the military he worked at Stone and Webster Engineering while living in Boston for over 20 years before moving to the south shore more recently. John is survived by his brother Charles Turner and his wife Alyson of Weymouth, his cousins Charlie and Barbara Turner of Somerville, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for John on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home to join the funeral procession at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to drive to the graveside service at Bourne National Cemetery which will take place at 10:45 a.m. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 25, 2019