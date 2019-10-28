|
|
John V. DiTullio, age 85, a lifelong Braintree resident, died peacefully, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Quincy, to the late Anthony and Eva (Libertine) DiTullio. He was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1951, and Bridgewater State College, Class of 1955. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the 1950s. As a young man, John began his career as a social worker for the Department of Social Services in Quincy. He went on to work in graphics design, first for General Dynamics at the former Fore River Shipyard for over twenty years, and later as a graphics design specialist for Pitney Bowes Management Services in Boston for fourteen years. He retired in 1999. He was a member of the Fore River Long Service Club and also served as a volunteer for many years with the General Dynamics retirees, assisting at events and banquets. John enjoyed gardening, loved music and was an avid sports fan. In 2004, John was inducted into the Bridgewater State College Athletic Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments as a member and captain of both the basketball and soccer teams. John was also active in his community as a coach for many years with Braintree Little League baseball. He was fond of his granddaughter' pet dog, Gizmo. Most of all, John was dedicated to his family, especially to his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Beloved husband for sixty-three years of Josephine L. (Correnti) DiTullio. Devoted father of John A. DiTullio and his wife Susan of Hanover, Donna M. Grugnale and her husband Michael of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of John P. DiTullio and his wife Katie of Rockland, Christina M. DiTullio of Hanover, and Adriana M. Grugnale of Weymouth. Cherished great-grandfather of Mackenzie. Dear brother of Stephen Edward DiTullio and his wife Deko of Phoenix, Arizona and the late Robert A. DiTullio and his late wife Maria. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, October 31, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth Landing at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 5 - 8 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in John's memory may be made to the Senior Behavioral Health Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, c/o Philanthropy Office, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019