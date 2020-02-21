Home

John W. Bouzan

John W. Bouzan Obituary
John W. Bouzan, of Quincy, passed away on December 20, 2020. Loving father of John of Quincy, Donna Hazelton of Dorchester, Joseph of Cohasset, Brian of Rockland and Timothy of Milton. Grandfather of Stephen, Michael, Melissa, Megan, Marcus, Nathan, Lucas and Alivia. Great-grandfather of Cameron. Brother of Edward Bouzan of Quincy, Kathy Zenalik and Linda Varitimos both of Halifax and the late Janice Marie Meehan. Longtime friend of Joanne (Kenealy) Bouzan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours for Jack on Sunday 1 - 4 p.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. At the family's request burial will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 21, 2020
