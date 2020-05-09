|
John William Brennan, 90, of Pembroke, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Boston, March 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Bartholomew and Mary (Hayter) Brennan. John served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. He was a meat cutter for First National Stores and then became a Union Representative for the VFCW Local 328 out of Providence, RI. John was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for 42 years. He loved being outdoors, doing yard work, going to Dunkin' Donuts, and most of all, hanging with his grandchildren. John is survived by his daughter Kathleen Doucette of East Bridgewater. He was the brother of Marylyn (Honey) Grant of Sandown, NH, the late Frances Madden, and the late Paul Brennan. John is survived by his grandchildren Daniel Costello, Sara Costello, and Erin Smith and her children, Dylan and Nolan. All services will be private. Memorial donations in John's name can be made to Harmony Foundation International's "Keep a Melody Ringing" Program, P.O. Box 24030, Nashville, TN 37202. To sign John's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020