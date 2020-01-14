|
Deacon John Whelton McHugh of Hingham, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Ann D. (Donnelly) McHugh, he was the loving father of John W. McHugh Jr. and his wife Christine of Weymouth and Heidi McHugh Mair and her husband Ross of Boston; devoted grandfather of John III, Connor and Caitlin. He was the son of Edward Francis McHugh and Eleanor Whelton McHugh and brother of Edward F. McHugh of Scituate and the late Robert and Richard McHugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Deacon John had lived in Hingham since 1985. He had a long career in the finance and banking industries, but his true love was that of being a Deacon and serving the parishes of St. Paul's, St. John's and St. Hugh's and at Old Colony Correctional Institution, where he served as a prison chaplain. John also served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was an active member of the Hingham V.F.W. and a former member of Hatherly Country Club, where he was an avid golfer. He also volunteered at many local organizations, loved sports and was a true Patriots fan. Visiting hours for Deacon John will be held at St. Pauls Catholic Church, 147 North Street, Hingham on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. relatives and friends invited. A brief prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. following the visitation. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Pauls Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Veterans Benefit Fund, c/o VSO, 210 Central Street, Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 14, 2020