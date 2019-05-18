John W. "Jack" Murray, a longtime Hingham resident, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was 82. Born in Dorchester, he was raised in Quincy and was the son of the late Edward J. and Florence (Dolton) Murray. Jack attended local schools and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1954. Following high school, Jack enlisted into the United States Army and proudly served as a mechanic in the motor pool. Jack was honorably discharged on June 24, 1958. After his honorable discharge, Jack continued his education at Northeastern University. Jack had a successful career in the automotive retail industry, proudly working for GMAC, Mazda and managing several dealerships. Always the entrepreneur, he then decided to work for himself and was the proud owner of Towers Liquor Mart in Weymouth for many years. Jack loved to work and enjoyed the relationships he built over the years. He loved his town and faithfully attended town meeting every year - no matter how many nights. In his "retirement", Jack spent much of his time working for Quirk Auto Industries, puttering in his yard, doing crossword puzzles, reading The Patriot Ledger and his favorite activity, spending time with his family and grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to Jack. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and they are what gave him most enjoyment in life. He coached all manner of sports in Hingham, continuing to coach after his children had outgrown the leagues. He was regularly spotted in the audience, in the stands, on the sidelines and at the finish lines of his grandchildren's events. Jack was a happy, easy-going person and people enjoyed his company. He loved a good laugh and loved entertaining. The "epic" clambakes on Sagamore Beach, hosted by Jack and Peggy, are the source of so many family stories and wonderful memories for his large extended family, especially his nieces and nephews. His legacy continues through his children and grandchildren. Jack will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Jack was the beloved husband of Margaret J. (Hayes) Murray, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Karen A. Bosworth and her husband Scott of Dorchester, Susan L. Swain and her husband Eric of Boxford, Kerrie J. Manley and her husband John of Hingham, J. Patrick Murray and his wife Christine of Hull. Jack was the loving grandfather of Benjamin, Emily, Michael, Sam, Jarrod, Tyler, Maggie, William, Mollie, Catherine and Erin. He was the dear brother-in-law of Maura Murray of Rockland (formerly of Hingham) and Mary Jane Murray of Merritt Island, Fla. Jack is also survived by his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Phyllis Hayes of Canton and John Kelly of Duxbury; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Edward and Thomas Murray. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, May 19, from 2-6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 20, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jack's name to the charitable organization of one's choice. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2019