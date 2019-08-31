|
John Walkins, longtime Norwell resident, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Scituate, died August 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Walkins of Norwell; and son, Hal with wife Nancy of Virginia. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jacqueline (1964), in addition to his brothers, James and Edward, and sister, Ruth. Born in Boston in 1929, he was the son of the late Capt. Harold Walkins, BPD and Josephine Walkins. Jack was a jovial, witty, and kind soul. He was an avid reader, possessed a keen mind for mathematics, worshipped the Splendid Splinter, and, like Benjamin Franklin, enjoyed a glass of beer. He was an MBTA retiree and member of the Boston Carmen's Union, as well as life member of BPOE. Jack received the Annointing of the Sick three times before age 12, and again at age 53, yet lived into his ninetieth year. He will be sorely missed. Family will receive visitors at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rt 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held the following morning Sept. 4, 2019 at St. Helen's Church, Norwell, at 9 a.m., followed by interment at Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill. The family is grateful to the caring staff at Pat Roche Hospice. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a donation to the Mission Church Restoration Fund, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019