Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Helen's Church
Norwell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Walkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Walkins


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Walkins Obituary
John Walkins, longtime Norwell resident, formerly of Jamaica Plain and Scituate, died August 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Walkins of Norwell; and son, Hal with wife Nancy of Virginia. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jacqueline (1964), in addition to his brothers, James and Edward, and sister, Ruth. Born in Boston in 1929, he was the son of the late Capt. Harold Walkins, BPD and Josephine Walkins. Jack was a jovial, witty, and kind soul. He was an avid reader, possessed a keen mind for mathematics, worshipped the Splendid Splinter, and, like Benjamin Franklin, enjoyed a glass of beer. He was an MBTA retiree and member of the Boston Carmen's Union, as well as life member of BPOE. Jack received the Annointing of the Sick three times before age 12, and again at age 53, yet lived into his ninetieth year. He will be sorely missed. Family will receive visitors at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rt 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held the following morning Sept. 4, 2019 at St. Helen's Church, Norwell, at 9 a.m., followed by interment at Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill. The family is grateful to the caring staff at Pat Roche Hospice. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a donation to the Mission Church Restoration Fund, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Download Now