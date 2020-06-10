Jon C. Andre
1964 - 2020
Jon C. Andre, of Marion, Iowa, formerly from Quincy, Mass., and Provincetown, Mass., born Nov. 2, 1964, passed away June 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved son of the late John M. Andre, he was the brother of Heather Breslin of Chicopee, Mass.; partner of Alex Ivanovich of Marion, Iowa; uncle to Adam, Courtney, Nicole, and Tyler; nephew of David Sorensen of Quincy, Mass., Lynda Sorensen of Weymouth, Mass., and Carole Fimlaid of Corning, N.Y.; and many cousins. Jon will be remembered for his generous and kind heart and soul, witty and dry sense of humor. He worked for years as a waiter and chef, and knew his way around the kitchen. He loved the ocean, living many years in Provincetown, and driving a cab there. He loved his Grammy Sorensen's shortbread cookies, present at any family gathering. His support helped many at AA and he loved his Dunkin's. Thanks to Alex, Dee Crum, and hospice of Marion, Iowa, for Jon's loving end-of-life care. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 10, 2020.
