Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Resurrection Church
1057 Main St.
Hingham, MA
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Resurrection Church
Jon M. Ledwick Obituary
Jon M. Ledwick, of Hingham, passed after a long illness on September 1, 2019 at home with his beloved parents John and Regina Ledwick. Jon leaves behind this world and his most proud achievements, his loving sons C.J. and Joe. He was also the dear brother to Chris of Brunswick, Maine, and companion to Meg Milton. The Hingham sports community will be saddened to be playing a man down from here on out and the Hingham community has suffered a great loss. Jon volunteered a great deal of time to the community and it is all the better for his efforts. He will be sorely missed. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 9 -10 a.m. with a funeral Mass to follow at the Resurrection Church, 1057 Main St., Hingham. Donations in Jon's memory may be made to the Hingham Sports Partnership through HinghamSports.com under the Sports Partnership Info tab. For additional information and the online guest book please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
