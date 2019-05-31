|
Jonathan A. White of East Bridgewater died May 27, 2019 in Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, at the age of 52. Jonathan was born in Auburn and was raised and educated in Westford and was a graduate of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. Jonathan was a dedicated member of his church and community. He volunteered his time to the Boy Scouts of America and his church, Calvary Chapel in Rockland. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed sharing that passion with his children. He was the husband of Shelbi L. (Nickerson) White of East Bridgewater; father of Alexandra Carvario of Fall River, Daniel Malloy of Plymouth, Aidan White, Zachary White and Jillian White all of East Bridgewater; son of Christine and Robert White of Forestdale; brother of Marian Szymanski of Franklin, Cynthia White of Colo., and the late Stephen White. A funeral service will be held in the East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Friday, May 31, from 4-7 p.m. Burial in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 31, 2019