Jonathan Doyle, 49 of Hull, formerly of Rockland, died peacefully at the Boston Medical Center on Friday, Dec 20, 2019, after a long struggle with addiction. Jonathan was the son of Joan Doyle and the late John Doyle. He grew up in Rockland and was a graduate of South Shore Vo-Tech in Hanover. He traveled to many countries around the world during his employment as an electronic technician for Thayer Scale in Pembroke where he worked for 20 years. Jonathan had a wonderful sense of humor, was a good listener, thoughtful and kind. He will be missed. A private family service has been held. The family welcomes donations in Jonathan's name to Boston Medical Center, ICU, One Boston Medical Center Place, Boston MA 02118.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 28, 2019
