Jonathan W. O'Driscoll, of Quincy, died suddenly, October 9, 2019. Jonathan was born in Cork City, Ireland, was a 2004 graduate of North Quincy High School then went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps for four years. His wife Alyson and their young son Nolan meant the entire world to him. They were just beginning their young life after purchasing a home in Squantum, to be closer to family and friends. He started working his dream job six years ago after being accepted to serve as a Quincy firefighter. His firefighting brothers became his second family. His family likes to say they could hear Jonathan before they could see him. His passion for life was contagious and he was able to make everyone he met feel like a lifelong friend. There was never a dull moment with Jonathan as he enjoyed endless jokes, was a great communicator, and was always in motion. He could light up a room with his presence. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing hockey, watching the Boston Bruins, and golf. He was a proud member of the Nickerson Post in Squantum and a past member of the Carpenters Union, Local 33. He was the beloved husband of Alyson K. O'Driscoll of Squantum; and loving father to Nolan J. O'Driscoll; devoted son of Timothy "Val" O'Driscoll and his wife Helen (O'Herlihy) O'Driscoll of Squantum; cherished brother of Ross and Valerie O'Driscoll of Squantum; son-in-law to Michael Griffin and his wife Carol of Quincy; brother-in-law to Christopher Griffin, his wife Nicole, and their children Adeline and Evelyn of Boston; and brother-in-law to Michael A. Griffin of Boston. Also survived by many cousins, friends, and many family members in Ireland. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations in memory of Jonathan may be made to the Nolan J. O'Driscoll Education Fund, c/o Colonial Federal Savings Bank, 15 Beach Street, Quincy, MA 02170. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019