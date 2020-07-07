1/1
Jordie Saucerman
Jordie Saucerman of Weymouth, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 2, 2020. Beloved spouse of Sally Forrest of Weymouth; sister of Alicia Cochenour and her husband Bob, of Lamar, IN; and life-long friend/theatre partner to Zoe Bradford of Hingham. Also survived by many countless friends and co-workers. All are welcome to visiting hours on Friday, July 10 from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main St. (Rte. 18 opposite So. Shore Hospital). A Celebration of Jordies life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordie Saucerman Endowment Fund www.companytheatre.com. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions please visit www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 6, 2020
Rest in peace with that megaphone and pink BB gun, my friend. You meant so so much to us and we will miss you every day. Sally, we love you.
Pat & Mike
