Jose "Joe" B. Tavares, age 89 of Plymouth, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital April 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of sixty- four years to Conceicao "Connie" (Santos) Tavares of Plymouth. He was the loving father of Emanuel S. Tavares and his wife Helena of Plymouth and Connie Kyranos and her husband Ted of Kingston. He was the cherished grandfather of Andrea Tavares-Younie and her husband Scott of Weymouth, Stacey Tavares Glover and her husband Scott of Kingston, Joseph Tavares and Fabio Melo of Plymouth. He was the great-grandfather of Sophie and Drew Glover of Kingston. He was the brother of Guida Costa of Plymouth and her late husband Manuel Costa, and the late Conceicao Carreiro and Manuel Tavares. He leaves his brother-in-law, Jose Carreiro of Fall River; and his sister-in-law, Hazel Tavares of Plymouth. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jose was born on November 20,1929 in Furnas, Sao Miguel, to Manuel and Eugenia (Bulhoes) Tavares. His near lifelong career began as a young teen, working under the supervision of his father, who was a barber in Sao Miguel. At the age of thirteen Jose began learning the skill to become a barber. Since he had not yet reached his full height and could not reach his customers at the barber shop, a stand was built for him to stand on. He quickly mastered the trade and by the age of eighteen was invited by a commanding officer of the United States military to work at the United States Air Force Base - Lajes in the Azores as a barber, which was quite an operation that he led. In 1969 he set off for America, where he received his barbers license and opened up his own shop "Joe Tavares Barber Shop" on Court Street in Plymouth, where he worked tirelessly, until the age of eighty-six. Jose was a fine furniture craftsman. He made a railing that was installed at St. Anas Church in Furnas, Sao Miguel, where Jose received all of his sacraments including his marriage to Connie. He also, made his own barber chair. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed drawing and was an Usher at St. Marys Church in Plymouth for forty-five years. Jose lived a life full of accomplishments, devotion to his faith, commitment to his career but, most of all love for his family. Spending time with his family was his favorite thing to do, especially Sunday dinners. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and community. A period of visitation will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth. The burial will follow the Mass at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary