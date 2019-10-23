|
|
Joseph A. Brosseau, age 66, of Braintree and Roch-ester, passed away September 24, 2019. He was the recently retired news editor of The Patriot Ledger. Beloved son of the late Joseph A. and Virginia (Green) Brosseau, Joseph leaves cousins, Ruth Green O'Day, Richard Green, William Green, Edward Green, Margaret Haseltine, Lorraine McSweeney, Rita Koch and Maureen Garner; and many wonderful friends and colleagues. A memorial service will be held at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, on Friday, October 25, at noon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Joe's name to The , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or heart.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019