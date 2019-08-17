|
|
.Rev. Joseph A. Connolly, SVD, died on August 10. Born January 9, 1933, in Melrose, MA to Catherine (Brennan) and William Connolly, who were originally from Newfoundland, Fr. Connolly was ordained on April 2, 1960. Fr. Connolly is survived by three brothers, James Connolly of Apex, NC, Francis Connolly of Melrose, MA. and John Connolly of Wakefield, MA. He was predeceased by his brothers William and Paul and his sister Catherine. Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 17 at Holy Family Church in Duxbury from 10 am to noon, followed by funeral mass at noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Fr. Connollys name to Miramar Retreat Center, PO Box M, Duxbury MA 02331. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019