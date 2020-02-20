Home

Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St.
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Joseph Anthony Cozza, age 69, formerly of Tewksbury, a retired Cambridge Police Officer, Vietnam War Army veteran, past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus 4336 Tewksbury, past Commander of Mt. Auburn V.F.W. 8818, died Feb. 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 37 years of Mary Anne (Crowley) Cozza; son of the late Vito and Louise (Pizzuto) Cozza; loving father of Andrea K. Cox and her husband Matthew of Waitsfield, VT, Shannon E. Newcomb and her husband Tommy of Ashburnham, Joseph A. Cozza Jr. and his wife Melissa (Koussa) of Dayville, CT, and Christina L. Cozza and her significant other Kevin Chambers of Nashua, NH; eight grandchildren, Kathryn, Julia, and Caroline Cox of VT, Ashley and Alex True of Ashburnham, Hannah, Joseph, and Jacob Cozza all of CT; two sisters, Carmella Zarrella and her husband Arthur of North Reading, and Victoria Hastey and her husband Walter of North Weymouth; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his brother, Vito F. Cozza Jr. Visiting hours Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 until 8 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury Center, phone (800 in MA or 978) 851-2950. His funeral will begin Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 from the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury. Burial will be Monday in the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or , are encouraged. For complete obituary, visit tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 20, 2020
