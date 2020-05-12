Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Joseph A. Fratolillo

Joseph A. "Chunky" Fratolillo, age 76, of Quincy, passed away, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, after a long illness. He was born in South Boston, and later moved to Quincy, where he resided in Houghs Neck. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1962. He retired from Browning Ferris Industries as a manager. Chunky had a great love for sports of all kinds. He played softball for Louis Cafe, and coached American Legion baseball. He loved to watch sports and enjoyed an occasional wager or two; but his true great loves were playing cards with his family and taking care of the love of his life, his wife, Jan. Beloved husband for forty-nine years of the late Janice (Lotti) Fratolillo. Devoted father of Brenda J. McKeon and her partner Kimberly Mullaney, the late Laura L. "Lauri" Donnell, who died May 4, 2020, and her husband Richard. Loving grandfather of William (Jill), Michael (Julie), Joshua, and Kaleigh McKeon, Amanda and Jack Donnell. Brother of John Fratolillo (Marion), Jim Fratolillo (Diane), Anthony Fratolillo, and Dan Fratolillo. Uncle of eight nieces and nephews. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A celebration of Chunky's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Chunky's memory may be made to the . Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 12, 2020
