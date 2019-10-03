|
Joseph A. Godfrey, of Quincy, died unexpectedly at home on September 29, 2019. The beloved husband of 48 years to Carolyn M (Pike) Godfrey of Quincy, he was the loving father of James J. Godfrey and Brian Godfrey both of Quincy; brother of Elizabeth Ebrecht of Melrose and Dorothy Ferguson of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother-in-law of Sylvia and James Beaton of Chatham, Leone and John Overton of Canton, Arthur Pike of Middleboro and the late Robert Ebrecht, George Ferguson and Alma (Pike) Cheney. Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great great-nephew and many dear friends. Joe grew up in the South End of Boston, he worked as a literature liaison for Mass Financial Services for 25 years before he retired. Joe will be sadly missed by all those who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019