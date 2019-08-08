The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Joseph A. Rossner Obituary
Joseph A. Rossner of Weymouth, passed away on August 6, 2019. Joseph was a World War II veteran serving with the United States Army. He was also a 40 year employee for Domino Sugar Company. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (McMahon); loving father of Joseph T. Rossner of Englewood, Fla., Stephen M. Rossner and his wife Kathleen of Pembroke, and Brian D. Rossner and his wife Sherri of Weymouth; Grandpa Joe to Stephani and Dana Rossner; longtime companion of Barbara McGrath of Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Friday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, followed by his funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Queen Anne Nursing Home for the great care provided for Joe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019
