Joseph A. Zingg, of Quincy, died May 17, 2019. Joseph loved his family and being with friends. He played football at North Quincy High School and was attending Quincy College to become a history teacher. He worked at Dunkin Donuts and for the DPW seasonally every year. He enjoyed going to the gym, reading, and playing Pokmon Go with his mom. Joseph was a funny and charismatic man with a good heart and always had a smile on his face. He would do anything for anyone and always made sure to say "I love you". He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Loving son of Andrea Zingg of Quincy and Chester Kielczweski of Randolph. Cherished brother of Chet Zingg and his wife Elizabeth of Quincy and Jenna Zingg of Roxbury. Loving grandson of Beverly Zingg and her partner Frederick Seeley of Quincy, the late Robert L. Zingg and his surviving wife Lilian of Braintree, and Linda Swenson and her late husband James of Fla. Loving nephew of Robert M. Zingg and his wife Mary of Westwood, John Zingg and his wife Jessica of South Boston, and Andrea Linskey and her husband Michael of Braintree. Devoted uncle of Emma Zingg and Hayden Jackson. Adored godson of Melanie Hartrey of Wakefield. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 3 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Anns Church, Quincy at 9 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to the Cleft and Craniofacial Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Fegan Building, 3rd Floor, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 20, 2019