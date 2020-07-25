Joseph C. Analoro, 81, of Rockland, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Boston, December 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (D'Acierno) Analoro. Joseph enjoyed gardening, reading, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a longtime employee with Stop and Shop, working for them for over 30 years. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Maria A. (DiGiacomo) Analoro, and their children, Paul M. Analoro and his wife Tracy of Rockland, Autumn Analoro of Rockland, Mark R. Analoro and his wife Lacey of Brockton, Lisa Karontankis and her husband Tony of Taunton, and the late Joseph and Richard Analoro. Joseph was the brother of the late Theresa Wilkinson and Richard Analoro. He was a grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 1. Joseph is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services will be private. To sign Joseph's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
