Joseph C. Crowley Jr., age 83, of Wayne passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, while receiving the loving care of his family. Joseph was born in Quincy, Mass. He and his family lived in a number of places including Weymouth and Scituate, Mass., and Bridgewater and Summit, N.J., before moving to Wayne, N.J., many years ago. Joe graduated from North Quincy High School where he excelled in football, basketball, track and baseball and had a batting average of .423. After graduation he was selected as the starting center fielder for the All New England Hearst All-Star Team that played at Fenway Park, and the Traveler and Boston Globe All-Scholastic baseball teams. Joe continued his athletic pursuits while attending Thayer Academy and then Tufts University where he received his BA in 1959. He was a star athlete throughout gaining recognition as the only collegiate left-handed catcher while also maintaining a .387 batting average. He continued his athletic pursuits throughout his life and became an exceptional runner at the age of forty completing so many marathons that he lost count including the NYC Marathon for many years and the Boston Marathon. Following college, Joe accepted a position at John Hancock, then later became Executive Vice President and CEO of Rolodex Corporation for many years. The last thirty years of Joe's life were devoted towards others. Upon retirement, he committed himself to a life of service, following the credo, "It is in giving that we receive". Joe was ordained a permanent deacon in the Catholic Diocese of Paterson in 1999, and was a beloved deacon who served at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Wayne, N.J. He also worked extensively with the developmentally disabled at Catholic Charities where he was honored as the volunteer of the year in 2004. He served as hospice chaplain, and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross. Joe was also a volunteer coach at Thayer Academy, Braintree, Mass., where the highlight of his experience was the legendary 1964 football team's season in which they were undefeated, un-tied and un-scored upon. Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He cherished sixty-two years of loving and loyal marriage to his wife Joan. He touched the lives of countless people and will be sincerely missed by everyone who knew him. Joe is survived by his wife, Dr. Joan C. Crowley; and five children, Joe Crowley III and his wife Clernise, Kathleen Mitchell, Marianne Crowley and her partner Tom Shannon, Deirdre Crowley and her husband Jim Yanker, Tim Crowley and his wife Carolyn. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Melissa Beveridge (Marshall), Kelly Gingell, Jessica Willis, James Willis, Timothy Crowley, Michael Crowley, Lindsey Mitchell, and Rebecca Mitchell; and one great-grandson, Tyler Beveridge. Joe is also survived by his brother, James "Duke" Crowley and sister-in-law Betty. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, at the Church of the Annunciation, 45 Urban Club Road, Wayne, N.J. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m. Please meet directly at the church. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Greyhound Friends of NJ, P.O. Box 4416, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019