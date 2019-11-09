|
Joseph Coleman Davern of Quincy, passed away in his home on November 5, 2019. Joe was a talented painter, a fitness enthusiast, and loved the ocean. Above all, he was a proud father. Joe leaves behind his loving daughter Laura Fitzpatrick, son Joseph J. Davern, daughter-in-law Brianna Davern, and his granddaughter Olivia Davern. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Cindy Dennison, his dear friend Donna Capone, and his sister, Ann Marie Breen. Joseph's parents James and Agnus Davern, his other four sisters, and one brother passed before him. Joe's children will send him quietly to rest with the sea in a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019