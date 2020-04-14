|
Joseph C. Tougas of Hanson passed away on April 11, 2020, at the age of 74. He was the beloved husband of Maryanne (Lebherz) Tougas; loving father of Kristen (husband Brian) Foley of Carver and Paul J. Tougas of Plymouth; dear stepfather of of Kelli (husband Zane) Plumley of TN, Jennifer (husband Brett) Bednarcyk of Amherst, and Erinn McCleary of Kingston; cherished grandfather of Alison Tougas, Anna Foley, Hailey Tougas, Cassie, Emma, and Lexi Plumley , Adia Bednarcyk, Joshua and Zachary McCleary, and one great-grandchild, Oliver McCleary. Son of the late Paul E. and Rita A. (Pelland) Tougas, Joseph leaves his brothers, Bobby, John, and David Tougas, and sister, Claudette (husband Mike) Batignani. Joseph also leaves a cousin, Kenneth Nolan (wife Jean), and his former wife Kathleen (DeLuca) Tougas. Joe was raised in Brockton. He attended Cardinal Spellman High School and received his bachelor's degree from Stonehill College. The older Joe got, the more he appreciated family and life. He truly enjoyed family gatherings and spending precious time with his wife, children, step-children, grandchildren, and siblings. Joe felt blessed by the special joy his one great-grandchild, Oliver, "the most beautiful boy he ever saw", brought to his life. Joe loved playing golf. His membership at Marshfield Country Club was very important to him and the bonds he formed there were deep and everlasting. He will be missed by many. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 14, 2020