Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Casey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Casey Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Casey, age 73, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with Cancer. He is survived by his wife, of 53 years, Janis Casey, his two children, Debra Savonen of Braintree, Mass., Jay Casey of Quincy, Mass., his daughter-in-law, Courtney Casey of Quincy, Mass. his three grandchildren Brittanie Savonen of Weymouth, Mass., Michael Casey of Quincy, Mass. and Briana Casey. His three great-grandchildren Benjamin Casey, Knox Joseph McEachern and Stella Rose McEachern. His sister Gioia Pomerene of Plymouth, Mass.. and his three closest friends, Jean Holmes of Weymouth, Mass., James "Jimmy" Donlan of Quincy, Mass. and Robert "Bobby" McCarthy of Wellesley, Mass. Joe worked for 30 years for the Boston Fire Department and retired as a Captain. Joe was known for his kindness and generosity. J oe was always there for his family and friends if they needed help, needed advice or needed a hug. You could call Joe at any hour and he would drop everything to be there for you. Family and friends are going to miss you immensely. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, September 19, from 5 - 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
Download Now