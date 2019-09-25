|
Joseph "Joe" Cipriano, of Hanover, formerly of Weymouth, died September 24, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Kathleen Cipriano and her 5 children and 6 grandchildren. Former husband of the late Louise Cipriano. Loving father of Lisa Joyce Cipriano of Hingham, Pamela and her husband Dr. David Pellegrini of Kingston, Steven Cipriano of Plymouth, Nancy and her husband Gregory DiTullio of Marshfield, Mark Cipriano and his wife Margaret of Marshfield and Gina and her husband Paul Keough of Marshfield. Devoted grandfather of Angela and her husband Gabe, Torey, Nelson and his wife Michelle, Cameron and his wife Lauren, Peter, Carissa and her husband Zach, Lillie, Elizabeth, Stephen, Ethan, Emily, Maria, Dylan, Elaina, Elias, Melissa and Audrey. Cherished great-grandfather of Eva, Abram and August. Caring brother of the later Marion Tocchio and Millie Lomano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was a United States Army Veteran who served his country during the Korean War stationed in Germany. Following his deployment, Joe attended photography school and became a photographer at Fore River Shipyard in Quincy. Later he worked in research and development for EGG and Polaroid. He was a resident of Weymouth for over 40 years, during which he became very involved. Joe was a coach for the Little League, Weymouth youth basketball and CYO basketball. He was a member of the Weymouth Tennis Club for over 40 years. Joe was a devout Catholic and participated as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Affectionately known as "Mr. Joe-Cip", he will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday in St. Helen,'s Church, Norwell at 9 a.m. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
