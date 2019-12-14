|
|
Joseph Connolly, age 93, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the John Scott House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of his loving family. Joseph was born in County Galway, Ireland, to the late Martin and Bridget (Madden) Connolly and was raised and educated on the island of Feenish. He immigrated to the United States in the late 1940s and lived in Dorchester before moving to Quincy in 1965. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Joseph was employed as a park ranger with the U.S. Park Service for fifteen years and was assigned to the Charlestown Navy Yard and the home of the U.S.S. Constitution. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Beloved husband for sixty-five years of Catherine Kitty (Connolly) Connolly. Devoted father of Barbara Atwater and her husband Randy of Winter Park, CO., Joseph Connolly of Quincy, Elizabeth Ouellette and her husband Denis of Quincy, Bridget Greenwald and her husband Scott of Franklin, John Connolly of Quincy, Judith Flaherty and her late husband Michael of Weymouth, and Kathy McNeice and her husband Michael of Marshfield. Loving grandfather of Paul and Jennifer Ouellette, Victoria and Laura Greenwald, and Shawn and Lilli McNeice. Joseph was the last of four siblings and was pre-deceased by John Connolly, Mary Lydon, and Martin Connolly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, December 17, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock, followed by military honors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Monday 4|7 p.m. For those who wish, donations in Josephs memory may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or at www.macular.org. The Connolly family would like to acknowledge and thank the professional nursing staff and healthcare providers at the John Scott House and the Norwell VNA and Hospice for their loving care and dedication. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 14, 2019