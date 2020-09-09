1/
Joseph Downey
1939 - 2020
Joseph Downey, 81, of The Villages, Fla., passed away peacefully September 3, 2020. Born September 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (McLaughlin) Downey. He lived in Hanson, Mass., for 65 years and had a summer home in Salt Air Village located in Dennisport, Mass., where he and his family made lifelong friends. Upon retiring, Joseph moved to The Villages, Fla., to be able to enjoy summer all year long. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary Downey, his parents, his brother, Peter Downey, and his aunt Catherine McLaughlin; who helped raise him when his father took ill at a young age. He is survived by his son and best friend, Timothy Downey of The Villages, Fla., and his daughter, Megan Downey of South Yarmouth, Mass., who he loved more than words, as well as his nieces and nephews. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Please visit Hiers-Baxley.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 9, 2020.
