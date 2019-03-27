|
Joseph E. Cyr, age 58, of Norwell, passed away on March 24, 2019, due to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. Joe was raised in Weymouth and was a 1979 graduate of Archbishop Williams High School. He attended Salem State College, but left to pursue professional hockey. He continued his passion for hockey by coaching youth hockey and at Archbishop Williams High School. Joe was a Local 7 Iron Worker for 30 years before beginning his career as Safety Director for Boss Steel. He was the devoted husband of Jeanne Kelly-Cyr, loving and proud father of Derek and Ryan Cyr, beloved son of the late Joseph Cyr and Rita (Cook) of Weymouth, and the dear brother of William Cyr of Hanover. He is also survived by nieces, aunts, uncle, extended family and many good friends from the rink, the union, and job sites all over town. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Rte. 53, in Hanover from 4 - 7 followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and to sign Joe's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019