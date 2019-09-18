|
|
Joseph Edward Kaminski, 91, formerly of Hingham and parishioner of Resurrection Church, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019, after a decline in health following a stroke in 2018. Born to Joseph and Ida (nee Maloney) and raised in Yonkers, N.Y., during the Depression era, he joined the U.S. Navy upon graduating from Roosevelt High School, class of 1945. After serving his country, Joe continued in the Naval Reserves and attended Iona College. During college, he met Virginia Durkin and they married in 1952 after both graduated with bachelor's degrees. Joe and "Ginnie" settled in Norwalk, then Wilton, Conn., to start a family. His business career began in the early days of automating business processes at Homelite Corporation and then at B.F. Goodrich. In 1969, Joe relocated his family to Hingham for a new opportunity to manage the data processing center for the Jordan Marsh Company (subsequently Allied Stores) in Boston. In 1976, he founded DataNational Corporation. He worked side-by-side in the early years with co-owner son-in-law Ken Stevens and son Joe to build the business. After retirement in 1995, Joe and Ginnie enjoyed traveling, visiting with neighbors and friends, spending time with family and welcoming new great-grandchildren. In later years, Joe began the arduous task of researching and plotting out the family Genealogy tree. In 2018, Joe and Ginnie Kaminski moved from Hingham to Keystone Place at Buzzards Bay senior living. Joseph will be remembered for his devotion to his wife, working hard to provide for his family, assisting with many home projects in his childrens homes and his tenacity to accomplish all things (large and small). Joseph leaves his children, Marijoan (Kenneth) Stevens of Kingston, Lisa (John V.) Harvey of Falmouth and Hilton Head, S.C., Joseph of Falmouth, Diane (David) Margaretos of Falmouth, and David; his sister, Anne Diaz of Holualoa, Hawaii; nephews, Stephen and John Diaz; grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Benjamin, Elaine, Joseph, James and Nikoletta; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Evelyn, Araminta, Annabelle, Olin, Adeline, Harper and Brant. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan K. Penny (1996), and his beloved wife of 66 years, Virginia (2018). The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice (Plymouth) and Keystone Place for the loving care that they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice/Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For online guest book, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019