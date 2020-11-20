1/1
Joseph E. Leone
1920 - 2020
Joseph E. Leone, 99, of Rockland, formerly of Weymouth, died on Nov. 18, 2020, from injuries sustained from a fall and immediately teed off on an eternal round of golf. Joe took his first glimpse of this world on Christmas Day 1920 in Weymouth. Between his first glimpse and last, he served during World War II, married, raised three sons, cared for his ailing wife, overcame the devastating effects of a stroke at the age of 99, and probably hit a billion, or more, golf balls. For more details or to leave the family a special memory or message, please visit the MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman, web site www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
