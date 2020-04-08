|
Joseph F. Baldassini , 96, of Braintree, Mass., died peacefully on April 7, 2020, at the Dr. Ruth MCCain Hospice Home in Braintree. Loving husband for 65 years of the late Janet (DelLongo) Baldassini. Son of the late Angelina and Guiseppe Baldassini of West Quincy. Predeceased by his siblings, Lucy Leonard, Frank Baldassini, Rita George, Yolanda Potts, Terry Dracoules, Genevieve Quigley, Angela Mosesso, and Philip Baldassini. Joseph is also survived by his devoted sister, Rosalie Francis of Braintree. Loving father of Joan and her husband Michael Carlozzi, Mattapoisett, Mass,, Joseph Baldassini and his wife, Cindy Droszynki, Adelaide, Australia, Diane and her husband Mark DiNardo, Annapolis, Md, and Jan and William Bourikas, Canton, Mass. He will be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews. Joseph also had a wide circle of friends. His friend from childhood and WW2 comrade, Peter Mosillo of Quincy. Also, Laurie and Jimmy Powers of Braintree, Richard Spagnuolo of Braintree and Fred Parizarli of Lynn. Joseph was a WWII veteran and was in the battle of the Remagen Bridge. He was in the Battle of the Buldge; survived a brutal winter in the Black Forest, Germany, and arrived the second day of the D Day Invasion. He was employed as a machinist by Itek Corporation and ended his career at Delphax Corp. a division of Zerox. Joseph contributed on the Viking to Mars space project in the nineteen seventies. Joseph was a big Red Sox and Patriots fan and contributed many years of service to the Braintree Little League. Joseph would like you to buy some lottery tickets for yourself and he would wish you good luck! Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020