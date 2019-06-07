|
Joseph F. Ciccolo, 97, of West Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Baypointe Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brockton. He was the husband of Jennie (Salemi) Ciccolo. B orn February 8, 1922, in Boston, he was the son of the late Angelo Ciccolo and Filomena (Freda) Ciccolo. Joseph was an auto mechanic. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and enjoyed singing and putting on variety shows at local nursing homes. He also enjoyed going to the casinos, golfing, bowling, gardening and traveling. Joe had been a West Bridgewater resident for the last 30 years and had previously lived in Quincy, where he was very active in Holy Name Society and the Boy Scouts of St. John's Catholic Church. Joe was also in the Sons of Italy. In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by his children, Phyllis Cosgrove, Robert Ciccolo, Joseph Ciccolo and Ginny Snell; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Monday, June 10, at 9 a.m. thence to the St. Ann Church, 103 North Main Street, West Bridgewater, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Calling hours on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Donations may be made to , 181 Putnam Pike, Johnston, RI 02919. For guest book, visit Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 7, 2019