Joseph F. Flanagan, retired B.P.D., of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (O'Malley) Flanagan; loving father of Joseph Flanagan and his wife Kathy of West Roxbury, Paul Flanagan of Rotunda, Fla., James Flanagan and his late wife Rosemary, Susan Flibotte and her husband Bob of Hingham, and the late Marie Ingram of Quincy; devoted son of the late Lawrence and Loretta (Ochs); dear brother of the late Lawrence Flanagan; cherished grandfather of Gavin, Jeremiah, Justin, Gregory, Nikki, Patrick, Evan, Moore, Colin, Caroline, and Kimberly; adoring great-grandfather of Gavin and Troy. Joseph was a proud World War II veteran serving in both the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps. He was a retired Assistant Chief Court Officer in Suffolk Superior Court before beginning his dream job working security at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox. Joseph was also a longtime member of the John P. McKeon Post where he was active in their boxing program. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), Dorchester, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Hancock Park Activities Fund, 164 Parkingway St., Quincy, MA, 02169. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020