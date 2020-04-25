|
Joseph G. Hegner, formerly of Marshfield, passed away on April 22, 2020 from aspiration pneumonia, at the age of 43. Joe was a 1999 graduate of the Cardinal Cushing School of Hanover. He currently was involved with the Habilitation Access Corp. (HAC Program) of Braintree. Joe leaves his mother, Patricia Hegner of Braintree, his guardian, Mary Parkes of Hingham, one aunt, uncle and cousins, a special friend, Diane Lanoie DDS, and many friends from the South Shore area. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to: South Shore Support Services, P.O. Box 890126, Weymouth, MA 02189. For online guest book and updated service information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020