Joseph H. Priscella, age 68, of Norwell, formerly of Quincy and Braintree, passed away, peacefully, Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born in Weymouth, raised and educated in Braintree and was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1969. He was also a graduate of UMass Boston, Class of 1973 and later earned his Master's degree in taxation from Bentley University. He had lived in Norwell for four years, previously in Quincy for thirty-seven years and earlier in Braintree. He was a Certified Public Accountant and partner for over thirty years with the McDonough & Priscella accounting firm in Weymouth. Joe was also co-owner of the Tip Tap Room on Cambridge Street in Boston. He loved sports, was an avid golfer and an active runner, enjoying the scenic trails of the Worlds End State Park in Hingham. As a young man, he excelled in volleyball and basketball and continued "shooting hoops" throughout his life. Joe was a kind and generous man who was dedicated to his family and especially to his much-loved grandsons, who knew him as "Pops". Beloved husband for forty-three years of Angie (Heinrichs) Priscella. Devoted father of Kristin Priscella Hunt and her husband Chris, Joseph W. Priscella and Natalie Tassone, Steven M. Priscella and his wife Caryn Borucki. Loving grandfather of William and Matty. Cherished son of Mary E. (Merrill) Priscella of Braintree and the late Joseph M. Priscella. Dear brother of Gail E. Priscella of Braintree, Janet M. Page of Weymouth, and Judy A. DelloRusso of Falmouth and brother-in-law of Joseph Norton, James Page and Peter DelloRusso. Joe is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and his adored nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to The Trustees of Reservations, 200 High Street, 4th Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or by visiting www.thetrustees.org. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019