Joseph H. Vissa Jr., 70, of Pembroke, passed away on June 28, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Vissa. He is survived by his loving children, John Vissa and Joseph Vissa III. He was a devoted grandfather to his two granddaughters Kayla and Jillian Vissa. Joseph also leaves behind his brother Robert Vissa. Joseph and Patricia lived in Pembroke for many years, moving there in 1976. He was a self employed contractor under the name Joseph H. Vissa, Jr. and Sons, Inc. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke on Tuesday, July 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will held at St. Theclas Church in Pembroke on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. To offer condolences, floral arrangements, or for directions please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 1, 2019