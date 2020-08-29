Joseph James Belmosto Sr., of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Joe met the love of his life at age 15 and they spent the next 55 years building a life and family together. He is survived by his beloved wife, Holly (Armitage) Belmosto, his doting children, Heather (Ryan) Willinger, Cara (C. Brendan) McAuley, and Joseph (Jana) Belmosto Jr., his eight grandchildren, Aidan True, Davin True, Chase Belmosto, Cooper McAuley, Brynn Belmosto, Jacqueline Lily McAuley, Charles "Beau" McAuley, and Paige Belmosto, his sister, Teresa Belmosto, all of Marshfield, his sisters-in-law, Robin (Robert) Cote, and Dawn Lisa (William) Oberg, and many nieces and nephews. Joe was born in Braintree to Giacinda "Cinny" (Farina) and Erminio "Ernie" Belmosto. He was a 1969 graduate of Braintree High School, where he was captain of the football and wrestling team and worked at his father's store, "Ernie's Pearl Street Market". He went on to serve as a member of the United States Navy, sailing aboard the aircraft carrier Forrestal during the Vietnam War. He graduated with a BS in Education from Bridgewater State College and taught special education at East Middle School in Braintree, for 29 years. Joe retired in 2008 and spent the first five years of retirement working for the Boston Red Sox at the Absolut Club. He retired again in 2013, after the Red Sox won the World Series. At age 50, Joe began running marathons and continued on to complete 24 marathons and nine half marathons, including the Marine Corps Marathon, the Boston Marathon, and the Goofy and Dopey Challenges in Walt Disney World. Joe loved walking on Rexhame Beach with Holly, tending to his flower and vegetable gardens, drinking coffee on the veranda, cheering on the Red Sox, and visiting Disney World. Joe took his greatest pride and joy in his children and grandchildren. The epitome of a father and grandfather, he filled their lives with love, laughter, and Grampa hugs. He never missed a game, concert, recital, or cheerleading competition. He loved completely and unapologetically and was cherished by his family. To know Joe was to love him, and he will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will take place Sunday, August 30 from 1 to 4 pm at MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Marshfield Education Foundation, by mail to P.O. Box 1275, Marshfield MA 02050-1275. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com
