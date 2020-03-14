|
Joseph John Callahan III, 70, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully with his wife Cathy by his side, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born June 29, 1949 in Dedham, he was the son of the late Joseph J. Callahan and his wife Shirley (Brown) Callahan. After completing his education, Joseph went on to work for the New England Telephone Company and finished his career in Homeland Security as a TSA screener. Joseph had a passion for sports, especially the Red Sox, Bruins and the New England Patriots. Along with his wife, Joseph is survived by his three children, Joseph J. Callahan IV and his wife Nicole of Arlington, Va., Bevin Peet and her husband Chris of Jupiter, Fla., and Garrett Callahan and his wife Morgan of Scituate; his six grandchildren, Joseph J. V and Benjamin Callahan, Kayla, Nora and Andrew James Peet and Grady Callahan. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Callahan and his wife Regina; along with many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Joseph was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Scott. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dedham High School Alumni Association, 140 Whiting Ave., Dedham, MA 02026. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro. To send Joseph's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 14, 2020