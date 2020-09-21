1/
Joseph J. Reynolds, 69, of Scituate, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born February 4, 1951, in Brighton. Son of the late Joseph J. and Mary V. Reynolds. Joe was a lifelong resident of Scituate. After graduating from Scituate High School in 1970, Joe joined the Army Reserves. After serving he had a 30 year career in the printing business. Joe was a lifelong Red Sox fan, he loved watching westerns, taking rides by the beach, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Ellen Evans Reynolds; his two children, Carolyn Sprung and her husband Jason, and his son Daniel Reynolds and his partner Samantha Cohen of Norwood. He had 3 loving grandchildren, Joseph, Ava and Max Sprung. He is survived by his six siblings, Michael Reynolds and wife Joan of Scituate, Maureen Frisoli of Hanson, Katherine Reynolds of Marshfield, Charles Reynolds of Scituate and Naples, Florida, Edward Reynolds of Scituate, and James Reynolds of Marshfield. Also many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 10 a.m from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
