|
|
Joseph J. Yuska, age 73, entered into eternal life on August 23, 2019. Joe grew up in Elizabeth, N.J., and lived in Hingham for many years before moving to Weymouth in 2005. Mr. Yuska was a systems analyst for Control Data Company of Waltham and the State of Mass College Computer Network. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn (Gavin); devoted father of Joseph J. III and his wife Randy of Haverhill, David and his wife Kathleen of Cary, N.C., and Denis Yuska and his fiance Kelly Drysdale of Weymouth; beloved brother of Michael Yuska of Texas. Also survived by 5 grandsons. He was the brother-in-law of William, Mary Ellen and David Gavin. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing, on Thursday, August 29, at 9:15 a.m. Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, 147 North St., Hingham, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 6 until 9 p.m. For directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019